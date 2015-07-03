National Commission for Modernization reports to President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Akorda the National Commission for Modernization has reported to President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the work done.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the five key directions of the institutional reforms. President Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of a comprehensive study of the relevant laws in order to introduce them prior to the autumn session of Parliament. During the meeting members of the working groups reported to President on current activities of the National Commission for Modernization. Following the sitting Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.