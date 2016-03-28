National Commission for Modernization to hold press-conference Mar 30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 30, 2016 the National Commission for Modernization will hold a press conference in the office of the Central Communication Services.

Chairman of the Commission – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov, heads of the working groups on five areas of the reforms – Deputy Prime Minister Dariga Nazarbayeva, deputy heads of the Presidential Administration B.Mailybayev and M.Beketayev, Minister of the Public Administration Affairs T.Donakov and Minister of National Economy E.Dossayev will partake in the press-conference.

A call-centre will start receiving questions for the press conference since today, March 28, at 1414, 8-800-080-7777.

Recall that the National Commission for Modernization was established by the Presidential Decree as of April 30, 2015 in order to implement institutional reforms and ensure further modernization of Kazakhstan society.