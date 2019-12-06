National Commission for Women, Family and Demographic Policy convened in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Commission for Women, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of Kazakhstan held its sitting in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

The meeting debated the results of the action plan for the development of the family and gender policy concept in Karaganda region, summed up the National Commission work for 2019 and tasks for the next year.

Opening the sitting, the chairwoman of the National Commission, Gulshara Abdykalikova, drew attention the work of the National Commission and regional commissions under the regional administrations on responding to vital requirements of the population.

Those gathered noted positive experience of freelancer’s school in Karaganda region which helps active women to pass through self-realization way to be in-demand and become self-sufficient. There are five such schools in the region. 96 stay-at-home women learned how to start a business.

Next year it is planned to continue realization of the family and gender policy concept of Kazakhstan until 2030 and President’s tasks to build the integrated system for the protection of women’s and children’s rights.

In a completion of the chairwoman of the National Commission, Gulshara Abdykalikova, gave certain tasks to the state bodies.