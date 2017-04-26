EN
    17:04, 26 April 2017 | GMT +6

    National Commission on spiritual modernization holds 1st session

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first session of the National Commission on implementation of the program of modernization of public conscience under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been chaired by Head of the President Administration Adilbek Dzhaksybekov in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the session in the Akorda presidential residence, members of the commission discussed goals and objectives of the National Commission and implementation of the directions put forward in the President's article "The Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Conscience".

    In order to implement the projects within the program of modernization of public conscience working groups will be created. They will include subject specialists, experts, scientists and cultural figures.

    Each working group will submit the action plan within a month.

    The first session of the National Commission also focused on the Action Plan on implementation of the program of modernization of public conscience and the Rules and Regulations on the National Commission regulating its activity.

    The National Commission was formed in accordance with the decree of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to implement the program of modernization of public conscience and further gradual cultural and humanitarian development of the country.

    The National Commission is comprised of well-known public figures, scientists, writers, journalists, parliamentarians, representatives of the Presidential Administration and political parties, members of the Government and the People's Assembly, governors of regions and mayors of Astana and Almaty cities.

     

    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Astana President of Kazakhstan President's Article on Spiritual Modernization President
