National Commission on Spiritual Modernization holds meeting in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the Presidential Administration Asset Issekeshev has chaired today a regular session of the National Commission on the Spiritual Modernization Program Implementation under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the Akorda Presidential Residence, Kazinform reports.

The meeting was dedicated to the results of the execution of the Rukhani Janghyru (Spiritual Modernization) Program and the activities of the Program Management Office.

Opening the meeting, the Chairman of the National Commission underlined the particular importance of the Rukhani Janghyru Program within the framework of the implementation of the key aspects of the Head of State's Address "Promoting Well-Being Kazakhstanis: Rise of Incomes and Improving Quality of Life".

The head of the Presidential Administration underscored the importance of filling the Rukhani Janghyru Program with new content and directions.

"In accordance with the instructions of the Head of the State, in the near future, [the Government] will launch new projects, ‘Auyl - Yel Besigi' and ‘Oz Jeringdi Tanyp Bil', which will provide added momentum to the development of the Program," Issekeshev said.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Ondasyn Urazalin, Head of the Domestic Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Aida Balayeva, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, First Deputy Minister of Agriculture Arman Yevniev, Minister of Social Development Darkhan Kaletayev, Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, and Advisor of the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Rauan Kenzhekhanuly also made their speeches at the meeting.

In addition, Governors of Zhambyl and West Kazakhstan regions delivered reports via video link.

Following the discussion, the Chairman of the National Commission entrusted the Government to make up the 2018-2019 Action Plan for the Implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru Program and the Ministry of Agriculture to set up ‘Auyl - Yel Besigi' Project.

The governors of the regions were given instructions on the Program local implementation with a focus on achieving specific goals and results in each priority direction.

The National Commission was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to execute the Spiritual Modernization Program, ensure further progressive cultural and humanitarian development of the country.

The Commission includes prominent public figures, scientists, writers, journalists, MPs, representatives of the Presidential Administration, members of the Government, governors of regions, heads of the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymket, members of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, and representatives of political parties.