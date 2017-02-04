National companies to have uniform purchasing rules, PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev has assigned to develop uniform rules of purchasing for the national companies.

"We don't have a uniform procurement policy for national companies. For instance, the purchases of Samruk Kazyna are regulated by a separate law, others are regulated by internal rules. At the moment this mechanism requires cardinal review. Within one week there should be developed uniform procurement rules for these companies ensuring transparency and accessibility. The reason why I tell to do it quick is because purchasing begins soon. The Finance Ministry must prepare the appropriate draft law", - said Sagintayev.

The PM underscored that the purchasing should be transferred to electronic format on a single electronic platform with maximum access for domestic production businesses.

Sagintayev also instructed the Ministry of Investments and the Ministry of Finance to create a uniform electronic platform which would encompass the database of purchases and producers including national companies and subsoil users.