National Council for Children's Rights Protection under Nur Otan Party established

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Council for Protection of Children's Rights under the Nur Otan Party has been established at the instruction of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Via this mechanism, the party members intend to achieve a significant increase in support for families with multiple children and to revise the approaches in the field of protecting the rights and legitimate interests of the younger generation. At the first organizational session, they approved the composition of the council and also discussed the goals and objectives of the new consultative and advisory body, the party's press service said.

Opening the Council meeting, Maulen Ashimbayev, First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, underlined that it is important to tackle a number of outstanding issues concerning the protection of children's rights through joint efforts of the party, government bodies and civil society.

"At the instruction of the Head of State, we are creating the Council for Protection of Children's Rights under our party. It is very important to work together with civil society institutions, NGOs, civic organizations. I am confident that together we will manage to do this work and contribute to the cause of protecting the rights of children. (...) Our party will work proactively to resolve these problems," the Chairman of the Council emphasized.

Dinara Zakiyeva, Deputy Chairperson of the Council, the founder of Protecting the Rights of Children Non-Governmental Foundation, said: "I would like to immediately highlight that the Council is a working organization that will carry out its activities under the offices of the Nur Otan Party in each region and will work every day on the tasks and results set - the well-being and safety of each child."

The members of the new consultative and advisory body include deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, representatives of government bodies and non-governmental organizations, profile experts, and social activists.

During the first session of the Council, proposals were made by Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Taiburyl Civic Association Murat Abenov, Head of Child Should Live in a Family Social Movement Sholpan Baibolova, Vice President of Best for Kids Civic Foundation Emin Askerov, and UNICEF Children's Rights Protection Program Coordinator Tatyana Aderkhina, and blogger Zhanna Akhmetova.

At the end of the meeting, the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, Maulen Ashimbayev, called on all interested parties to join in the work.