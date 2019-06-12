National Council for Public Confidence established in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree on establishment of the National Council for Public Confidence, Kazinform learnt from Akorda.

The President decreed to establish the National Council for Public Confidence. The Presidential Administration was commissioned to hold consultations with the leaders of political parties, NGOs, civil sector representatives to discuss the issues related to the formation of the Council and procedure of its work. The President also commissioned to submit the proposition on the composition and regulations of the Council. The decree enters into force from the date of its signing.