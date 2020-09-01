National Council of Public Confidence to hold 4th session in Oct

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Council of Public Confidence is to hold its 4th session this October to focus on the initiatives the Kazakh President voiced while delivering his state-of-the-nation address today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The National Council of Public Confidence’s today session centered on the workplan to fulfill the initiatives voiced by the Kazakh President while delivering the state-of-the-nation address. According to Yerlan Karin, A ssistant to the President, the Council’s members are to focus on the initiatives in terms of separate areas, including political, economic, social, and so on, during the 4th session scheduled for this October.