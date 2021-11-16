National Council of Public Trust helps solve problems in regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov opened the 6th session of the National Council of Public Trust in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his remarks at the session, Koshanov revealed that active citizens from the regions of Kazakhstan have joined the Council this year. According to him, that helped the Council focus on the problems of the regions of the country. Members of the Council not only help map out specific proposals but also facilitate successful implementation of much-needed reforms.

Yerlan Koshanov added that the session is held virtually due to the quarantine restrictions and the coronavirus pandemic.

For his part, Adviser to President Yerlan Karin pointed out that members of the Council have already held seven online meetings with ministers this year to find solutions to pressing issues. A number of additional meetings with ministers is planned in the nearest future.

Karin also said the members of the Council have traveled to the regions of the country starting from May 2021. They have already been to Mangistau, North Kazakhstan as well as Karaganda regions to establish contacts with active citizens of the regions where important questions were raised. Analogous meetings are set to take place in other regions of the country.

In his words, the members of the Council also constantly monitor the pace of implementation of the reforms spearheaded by the President.