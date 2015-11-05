National currency rate repeats historic low in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The exchange rate of the national currency tenge hits a new historic low in Kazakhstan these days.

According to kurs.kz website that monitors the exchange rate in exchange offices of the cities of Kazakhstan, exchange offices of Almaty have a buy rate of 288.5 tenge per dollar, the lowest, and sell dollars for 290-301 tenge per dollar.

The official website of the Bank CenterCredit sells dollars for 301 tenge per dollar.

The Kazkomertsbank buys dollars for 299 tenge and sells for 301 tenge.