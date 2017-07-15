National Day of Czech Republic opens at EXPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today is the National Day of the Czech Republic at the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana. And as a part of the celebration, a parade led by stilt walkers from Prague was held, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After the official ceremony, during which the Speakers of Kazakh and Czech Senates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Milan Štěch gave their welcoming speeches, Czech folk musicians and dancers presented their art on the stage.

Then there was a national parade and a street show for visitors of the exhibition.