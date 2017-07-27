National Day of Jordan celebrated at Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Day of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is celebrated at the concert venue at Expo-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Since the day of independence, Kazakhstan and Jordan have established close friendly ties in all areas of cooperation. The diplomatic relations between our countries were established in February 1993, and these relations were distinguished by regular top-level meetings, which made making Jordan one of Kazakhstan's strategic partners," said the Executive Secretary of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, Yermek Kosherbayev, delivering a welcoming speech.

According to him, establishment of the intergovernmental commission, with Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov as a co-chairman from Kazakhstan, also proves the willingness to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. The last session of this commission was held on 7th and 8th September, 2016. Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan is developing in such fields as pharmaceuticals, energy sector and such an important area for our country as agriculture.

Yermek Kosherbayev also expressed his gratitude to the delegation of Jordan for supporting the EXPO-2017 exhibition in Astana.

In his turn, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Jordan Ahmed Inab assured that the Astana EXPO-2017 exhibition is considered in his country as a unique opportunity to get to know the best innovative achievements of all mankind.

"The exhibition will certainly contribute to realizing the intention of all the peoples of the world to develop all spheres of life and effective integration," the Ambassador stressed.

What is more, a festive concert performed by the Amman folk music ensemble began after the end of the official part.