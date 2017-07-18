National Day of SAR opens at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Day of the Republic of South Africa is celebrated within the framework of the international exhibition EXPO-2017 opened in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"South Africa's participation in Expo-2017 once again confirms the high level of trust between our countries. This year, Kazakhstan and South Africa mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations establishment. For a quarter of a century, our countries have established truly cordial relations of friendship based on mutual trust and partnership. This is evidenced by the exchange of visits between our countries, as well as fruitful cooperation in various sectors of the economy. Kazakhstan is interested in deepening and expanding trade and economic ties with South Africa. Due to its geographical location and climatic conditions, South Africa has a great potential for the development of solar, water and wind energy. Your pavilion introduces us to new ideas and solutions for the implementation of a "green" economy concept. Therefore, I am confident that the National Day of South Africa will provide new opportunities for expanding bilateral relations and the South African pavilion will become one of the main attractions of EXPO-2017," said the Deputy Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Kanat Bayedilov delivering a congratulatory speech.





In turn, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Nomaindia Mfeketo noted that South Africa and Kazakhstan have a lot in common, including their history, and this helped to turn the bilateral relations into a strategic partnership. In 1997, the two states signed a Protocol on regular political consultations. And In November 2016, the fifth round of these consultations took place, providing a good opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the last two and a half decades, as well as to emphasize the high level of cooperation achieved in 25 years.

"South Africa also expressed its gratitude to Kazakhstan for its firm position with regard to reforming the Security Council, in particular, for the support of the African positions on the elimination of the historical injustice towards the African continent in the Security Council," Nomaindia Mfeketo said.





The official part was followed by a concert.

The National Day of the Republic of South Africa at the EXPO-2017 is celebrated on July 18. It is symbolic, that July 18 is also the birthday of Nelson Mandela, and was declared the "Nelson Mandela International Day" by the N General Assembly in November 2009.

















Nelson Mandela (1918 - 2013) was a South African political activist. He became the first leader of a democratic South Africa in 1994 after spending 27 years in prison for his opposition to the apartheid regime. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize (jointly with F.W. de Klerk) in 1993 for his work in helping to end racial segregation in South Africa.