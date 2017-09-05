National day of Uzbekistan marked at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Day of the Republic of Uzbekistan is celebrated today at the Astana EXPO-2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The country's delegation at the EXPO includes well-known singers, athletes and youth activists.

"Uzbekistan pays special attention to the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan in political, trade-economic, investment, transport-communication, cultural and humanitarian spheres. And Uzbekistan's participation in the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana confirms it. Uzbekistan's motto at the exhibition under is "Youth - the energy of the future". More than 64 percent of our country's population are young people. This is a great human resource that drives the development of our country," said the state adviser of the President of Uzbekistan and the chairman of the Central Council of UzbekistanYouth Union Kakhramon Kuranbayev.



First Deputy Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Ruslan Dalenov, in turn, noted that Kazakhstan sees Uzbekistan as a very important partner.

"Currently, top Uzbek companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan there are about a thousand enterprises with the Uzbek participation in Kazakhstan, and there is a desire to increase their number. In the first half of 2017, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 35 percent, amounting to $921 million. Uzbekistan is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the international arena and we attach high value to our relations as well as we are trying to strengthen them in the interests of the peoples of both countries," he said.



It should be noted that Uzbek pavilion is among the top ten most visited at the Astana EXPO-2017. It showcases the scientific and industrial potential of the country and its achievements since independence.



