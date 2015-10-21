National Delphic Games started in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM XI National Delphic Games brought together more than 500 young Kazakhstani talents in Astana. The opening ceremony of the Games was held at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation today.

Popular instrumental folk metal trio Ulytau, winner of the international contest Slavyanskiy Bazar -2015 Dimash Kudaibergenov, People's Artist of Kazakhstan Aigul Elshibayeva as well as winners of previous Delphic Games came to Astana to perform in the opening ceremony and encourage the participants. This year, the Delphic Games are devoted to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate and are organized under the motto "On the Wave of History". The participants will compete in 20 nominations, with some of them included in the program for the first time (beat box and web-design). The jury of the competition is chaired by People's Artist of Kazakhstan Aiman Mussakhodhayeva. The winner of XI National Delphic Games will be honored to partake in International Delphic Games 2016.