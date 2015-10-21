EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:42, 21 October 2015 | GMT +6

    National Delphic Games started in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM XI National Delphic Games brought together more than 500 young Kazakhstani talents in Astana. The opening ceremony of the Games was held at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation today.

    Popular instrumental folk metal trio Ulytau, winner of the international contest Slavyanskiy Bazar -2015 Dimash Kudaibergenov, People's Artist of Kazakhstan Aigul Elshibayeva as well as winners of previous Delphic Games came to Astana to perform in the opening ceremony and encourage the participants. This year, the Delphic Games are devoted to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate and are organized under the motto "On the Wave of History". The participants will compete in 20 nominations, with some of them included in the program for the first time (beat box and web-design). The jury of the competition is chaired by People's Artist of Kazakhstan Aiman Mussakhodhayeva. The winner of XI National Delphic Games will be honored to partake in International Delphic Games 2016.

    Tags:
    Youth of Kazakhstan Astana Culture Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!