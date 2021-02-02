National development plan until 2025 developed in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has developed a national development plan until 2025, Kairat Kelimbetov, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazkahstan, AIFC Governor, has told the government session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mr Kalimbetov, the Agency has been actively involved in the development of a national development plan until 2025 since October of 2020. The plan is set to lay out the key parameters of the new economic course of the country in the medium term and focuses on accelerating economic growth and increasing the wellbeing of the people.

It is said that the plan as a first-level State planning instrument will become the basis for development of other national projects in respective sectors.

The speaker added that it is essential to submit the draft Presidential order on the adoption of the national development plan before February 10, 2021.