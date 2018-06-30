National Dombra Day celebrated in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A fascinating Dombra Party has been held today right next to the Monument to Abai Qunanbaiuly, a great Kazakh poet and educator, in Chistyye Prudy of Moscow, Kazinform's special correspondent reports.

The event was organized by the Zhas Tulpar Association of Kazakhstani Students in Russia and the Representative Office of the Bolashak Scholarship Program with the assistance of the Kazakh Embassy in the Russian Federation.

Amateur and professional musicians performed compositions of great Kazakh masters.

The Dombra Party kindled the interest of many residents and guests of the Russian capital. Anyone of them could enjoy the sounds of dombra.

As the organizers said, the event is timed to the National Day of Dombra. It is mainly aimed at popularizing the national traditions and culture of Kazakhstan, as well as making people familiar with the rich Kazakh ethnic art.

It is to be recalled that President Nursultan Nazarbayev adopted a decree on the celebration of the National Day of Dombra on the first Sunday of July. This year it coincides with the 1st of July, Kazinform reports.















