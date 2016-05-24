National Economy Minister and IMF mission head discussed taxation and budget policy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev held a meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission head Mark Horton.

The sides discussed the prospects of the economic development of Kazakhstan in 2015-2016 and the reforms of the economic policy, the press service of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan informs.

In particular, Kuandyk BIshimbayev informed his interlocutor about the microeconomic state of Kazakhstan and conducted reforms within the framework of the National Plan "100 specific steps".

The interlocutors also discussed the issues of the taxation and budget policy and privatization.