National Economy Minister announces budget expenditures for 3 years coming

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov announced the forecast volume of the national budget expenditures for the oncoming 3 years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We forecast that the volume of the national budget expenditures in 2020 will be 12.7trn tenge, in 2021 – 13.2trn tenge and in 2022 – 13.6trn tenge,» Ruslan Dalenov said.

The Minister also announced budget deficit forecast.

In his words, budget deficit in 2020 is predicted at 2.1% against GDP with further reduction to 1.5% in 2021 and to 1% in 2022.

Non-oil deficit will fall in 2020 to 7% against GDP (8.5% in 2019) with further reduction to 5.1% in 2022.

«As for economic development in 7 months of 2018, GDP growth made 4.2%, and inflation was at 5.4%,» he added.