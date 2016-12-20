National Economy Minister names main drivers of Kazakhstan economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev, Kazakhstan's economic growth accelerated to 0.8%, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In January-November this year economic growth accelerated to 0.8%, this is 0.2% higher than in January-October. The increase in production totaled 0.9%, services - 0.6%, food taxes - 2.4%", said Bishimbayev.

The minister said that the positive trend is ensured by the implementation of programs and plans to diversify the economy, as well as development of infrastructure, entrepreneurship and agriculture, together with ensuring employment.



Bishimbayev added that the situation in the financial market is stable.



According to the National Economy Ministry, in the first 11 months of this year the main drivers of economic growth were construction (7.5%), agriculture (4.5%), transport (3.8%) and processing industry (0.5%).