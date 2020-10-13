National Economy Minister praises recent GDP growth in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In 2020 Kazakhstan has seen positive dynamics in the GDP growth, says National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the Government’s session on Tuesday, Minister Dalenov commended positive dynamics in Kazakhstan’s GDP growth observed in the first nine months of 2020.

According to Dalenov, Kazakhstan managed to preserve growth in real economy and saw the signs of revival of its economy in September.

Minister Dalenov told the Cabinet that certain sectors of processing industry had demonstrated incredible growth, including car manufacturing industry (51.6%), pharmaceutical industry (39.8%), paper products (15.1%) and light industry (14.1%).

«Increase in investment has been observed in healthcare (85.7%), communications (62.4%), water supply (27.4%), housing construction (25.2%), agro-industrial complex (15.1%), and transport (5.7%),» the minister noted.

He also added that the majority of industries had demonstrated positive growth in September, including agriculture, construction, education, finance, trade, transport and many more.