National Economy Minister reports on PPP projects implementation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the Government session today, National Economy Minister Timur Suleimenov spoke about the current situation and the work being done in terms of public-private partnership in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Minister, 116 contracts for a total of KZT139.5 billion have been concluded to date. As of today, 53 facilities worth of KZT 70 billion were already put into operation and additional 63 worth of KZT 69.5 billion are under construction within the framework of the PPP program.

Of the 116 concluded contracts, according to Minister Suleimenov, 45 are for the construction of educational, 27 health facilities, 17 cultural and sports facilities, 7 service and procurement centers in Almaty region, 5 ophthalmologic clinics, 4 housing and social facilities, 3 republican projects in energy and passenger transportation, 3 outpatient clinics in the cities of Karaganda, Kyzylorda and Shymkent, 2 street lighting systems in Atyrau and Ekibastuz, as well as one CCTV system in Astana, one ambulance station in Aktobe and one public transportation dispatching system in Almaty.