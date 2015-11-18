National Economy Ministry: Regional projects should be financed from local budgets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government's enlarged sitting in Akorda, Minister of National Economy Erbolat Dossayev offered to start financing the regional projects from the local budgets since 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Minister explained this measure saying that the powers between the central and local executive authorities must be delineated fully. He also added that the Government is going to comprehensively reform the tax system of Kazakhstan as per the 100 Specific Steps - Plan of Nation, and presidential instructions