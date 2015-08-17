14:24, 17 August 2015 | GMT +6
National equestrian sports championship of Kazakhstan begins in Akmola region
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Today, the national equestrian sports championship of Kazakhstan begins in Krasny yar village at Kulager race track near Kokshetau.
Governor of Akmola region Sergei Kulagin will open the championship today. Equestrians from all the regions of Kazakhstan will take part in the event. The championship will conclude on August 22, the regional department of internal policy informed.