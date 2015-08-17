EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:24, 17 August 2015 | GMT +6

    National equestrian sports championship of Kazakhstan begins in Akmola region

    None
    None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Today, the national equestrian sports championship of Kazakhstan begins in Krasny yar village at Kulager race track near Kokshetau.

    Governor of Akmola region Sergei Kulagin will open the championship today. Equestrians from all the regions of Kazakhstan will take part in the event. The championship will conclude on August 22, the regional department of internal policy informed.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!