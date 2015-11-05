National football team of Kazakhstan climbed up 11 positions in FIFA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national football team of Kazakhstan climbed up 11 positions in the updated FIFA rankings, Vesti.kz informs.

Since the last update of the rankings the national football team of Kazakhstan lost to the national team of the Netherlands 1:2 within the Euro-2016 qualification and beat the Latvian team - 1:0. This result allowed the national team of the country to move up to the 131 st place.

Meanwhile, the national team of Belgium for the first time its history is on the top of the FIFA rankings leaving behind Argentina on the third place and Germany on the second. Russian moved up from the 26 th place to the 23 rd place.