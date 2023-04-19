EN
    10:25, 19 April 2023 | GMT +6

    National Fund assets reached 58 billion US dollars - PM

    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since January 2022, the assets of the National Fund have increased by 3 billion US dollars and reached 58 billion US dollars. This is what Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said today at the meeting on the country’s socio-economic development being held in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, the international rating agencies confirmed the investment rating of Kazakhstan, while in March Standard&Poor’s improved its forecast of the country’s economy.

    Those attending the meeting are the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, speakers of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, heads of state bodies accountable to the President, members of the Government, mayors of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent cities, governors of regions and districts, heads of parliamentary factions, Senate and Majilis committees, as well as chairpersons of regional and district maslikhats.


