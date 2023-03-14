National Fund assets reduced to USD 57.4 bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Bank Governor Galymzhan Pirmatov explained why the assets of the National Fund decreased, Kazinform reports.

«In February gold and foreign currency reserves reduced by 2.2 billion dollars to make 34.6 billion dollars due to cut in gold prices. Assets of the National Fund decreased by 0.5% or 271 billion dollars to 57.4 billion dollars as a result of a decrease in the key global indexes,» he said.

Galymzhan Pirmatov also reported on the dynamics of benefit assets of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund.

As of close of February benefit assets of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund grew by 497 billion or 3.4% to hit 15.1 trillion tenge. Investment revenues since the beginning of the year made 210.4 billion tenge, pension contributions hit 319.9 billion tenge, pension payments made 40.8 billion tenge.