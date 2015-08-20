National Fund reserves to remain intact - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will not use money from the National Fund to stabilize current economic situation, President Nursultan Nazarbayev declared on Thursday.

"The situation can get worse. That is why we should preserve the National Fund reserves. They may come in useful later," the Head of State said at the meeting with Kazakhstani entrepreneurs in the Akorda presidential residence. President Nazarbayev reminded that the National Fund had already allotted funds for implementation of the Nurly zhol (Path of Light) program. The program is expected to give a boost to Kazakhstan's transport infrastructure and create new workplaces.