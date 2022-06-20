EN
    12:25, 20 June 2022

    National Fund’s resources are actively consumed - Accounts Committee

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 4.5 trillion tenge was spent from the National Fund in 2021, Chairperson of the Accounts Committee Natalya Godunova said at the joint session of the Parliament chambers in Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    She reminded that the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NFRK) was established to save the country’s financial resources for future generations and to reduce budget’s dependence on the situation at the global market of raw materials.

    Since 2015 the National Fund's resources have been consumed actively, she stressed.

    «As for years 2019-2020, we needed to launch anti-crisis measures to solve the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But in 2021, the situation improved significantly,» Godunova added.

    «Although the Head of State commissioned not to use the National Fund’s resources, 4.5 trillion tenge was spent from it in 2021, while the revenues amounted to 4.3 trillion tenge. As per the legislation, 30% withdrawal limit shall remain untouchable,» Natalya Godunova noted.


    Economy Kazakhstan
