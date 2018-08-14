National Games for deaf athletes kick off in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The 2nd Games for Athletes with Hearing Impairments of the Republic of Kazakhstan have started in Aktobe, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over 1,000 athletes from all regions of the country are participating in the Games. The participants are to compete in 10 sports: swimming, athletics, chess, freestyle wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling, table tennis, futsal, badminton, judo, and arm wrestling.

"It is a special event for us. Having a profound respect for athletes with disabilities, we are proud to host the 2nd Games of the Republic of Kazakhstan. We believe that these competitions will discover new names!" Deputy Governor of Aktobe region Yerbol Nurgaliyev said, opening the sports event.

The organizers highlighted that the Games are held once every four years to unlock the potential of people with disabilities.

Marat Kaskyrbayev, the Director of the Sports Training Center for People with Disabilities, told about the pace the Deaflympic movement is developing in Kazakhstan.

"The First Games were held in Almaty in 2014. The event featured competitions in 5 sports, while this year's Games are held in 10 sports and the number of participants has doubled. I would like to underline that the Second Games are held in Aktobe at the initiative of the senior officials of Aktobe region," Kaskyrbayev said.

The prize-winners of the competitions will be awarded letters of gratitude, medals, and special cups on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.