National Geographic Kazakhstan yet another achievement for us - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first issue of the National Geographic Kazakhstan has hit the stands. Kazakhstan has become the only country in Central Asia to publish the magazine.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev penned a foreword for the issue congratulating the magazine's readership on yet another achievement of the Kazakh language on the world stage.

The National Geographic Kazakhstan will promote unique beauty of Kazakhstani nature, flora and fauna and support domestic researchers and scientists. The magazine plans to arrange a number of expeditions and photo exhibition this year.

The magazine has been published continuously since its first issue in 1888, nine months after the National Geographic Society was founded. The National Geographic Society is one of the largest nonprofit scientific and educational institutions in the world. Its global mission is to support scientific, research, educational and environmental programs.

National Geographic also publishes books, produces TV shows and films in 38 languages. The magazine is circulated in more than 80 countries worldwide. It has a global readership of 600 million.