    21:45, 24 September 2020 | GMT +6

    National Geographic photographers feature Nur-Sultan photo exhibition

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM National Geographic photographers initiated an exhibition featuring Nur-Sultan photos themed Uly Dala Zhuregi (The Heart of the Great Steppe).

    It illustrates more than 150 works of Kazakhstani and foreign authors. It has been held since August.

    The works of well-known National Geographic photographers such as George Steinmetz, Antonio Politano, Sasin Tipchai, Nikita Basov, Turar Kazangapov, etc. are on display on the square in front of the Khan Shatyr Shopping Mall.

    The goal of the event is to show the world many-faceted Nur-Sultan through the cameras of the famous foreign and Kazakh photographers.


    It is also available on nursultankorme.kz.


