National Geographic Russia to join New Silk Road tour trail

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Tourism National Company will start an expedition to 20 natural sites as assigned by the Tourism Industry Committee of the Culture and Sport Ministry.

The expedition is purposed to explore natural, historical and sacred objects in order to develop new tourist trails and promote tourism in regions. It will cover 6 itineraries embracing 6 tourist clusters. It will range from July 18 to September 26.



About 140 people, including professional guides and travelers, journalists, famous travel bloggers and tour operators will take part in the expedition. A team of the National Geographic Russia will join the New Silk Road tour running through Turkestan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.



New tourist trails will be developed, illustrated guide books and video clips, high quality photo databank and video footages will be made following the results of the expedition.