National Geographic Traveler to choose best story about Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Author of the best story about Kazakhstan will receive one of the most prestigious awards National Geographic Traveler Awards, Kazinform has learnt from National Geographic Traveler editor-in-chief Olga Yakovina.

According to Yakovina, readers of the magazine are welcome to share interesting stories about the most fascinating tourist destinations and unknown places in Kazakhstan in "Kazakhstan - time of discoveries" nomination.



"A panel will choose the most interesting stories that will be published on our official website that you can find at nat-geo.ru. Everyone is welcome to read the stories and vote. The winner will get a chance to travel to Kazakhstan and attend the upcoming EXPO 2017. To support the nomination, we even launched a special section on our website dedicated to stories and photos from Kazakhstan," she added.



A photo competition "Kazakhstan. Future Energy" was launched as well. The winner will join the National Geographic team in a photo expedition to Kazakhstan. "This is not just a photo expedition. It will be a master class conducted by editors and photographers of the magazine," Ms Yakovina added.



The awarding ceremony in "Kazakhstan - time of discoveries" nomination will take place in Moscow on November 17.



"Kazakhstan - time of discoveries" is a joint project of JSC "NC Astana EXPO 2017" and National Geographic Traveler.