National hero Kumarbek Zhaketaiuly awarded in Astana posthumously

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kumarbek Zhaketaiuly received the People's Choice Award in the Batyl Zhurek (Brave heart) nomination posthumously on Saturday.

"Kumarbek Zhaketaiuly will remain in the people's memory as a hero with brave heart. We would like to present this award to his son Nurbolat," said host of the awarding ceremony Dinara Satzhan.



Nurbolat said he is delighted that his father's heroic deed was deservedly appraised by the nation.



Recall that Kumarbek Zhaketaiuly sacrificed his life while saving children's lives at a car accident scene in Akmola region in early December 2016. Kumarbek managed to pull the three-year-old boy from the twisted wreckage of the car that was involved in the road accident. He wanted to save the girl from the wreckage but was hit by the bus that crashed into the car. Poor visibility and blizzard were blamed for the accident.