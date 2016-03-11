EN
    08:47, 11 March 2016 | GMT +6

    National ice hockey team to start preparations for World Championships in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national ice hockey team will gather in Astana on April 4 for training sessions.

    Team Kazakhstan will be busy in April getting ready for the Ice Hockey World Championships set to be held on May 6-22 in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, Russia.
    Participating in the event will be Russia, the Czech Republic, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, Latvia and Denmark. In Moscow, the event will be hosted at the VTB ice palace.
    Source: Sports.kz

