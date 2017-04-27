EN
    10:41, 27 April 2017 | GMT +6

    National journalism award established in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev announced establishment of the first Urker National  Award in the field of Printed, Radio- and Internet Journalism, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    The goal of the award is to support talented journalists and high-quality media projects.

    “As you know, in March 2017 we awarded  Tumar prize for the best TV project. We are planning now to encourage other mass media. The jury will consist of famous professionals of journalism, prominent public figures and experts. The full list will be announced in advance,” the Minister informed on his FB account.

     

    Application procedure will start on May 7 on el.kz portal. The ceremony of awarding the prize will be dedicated to the professional holiday of journalists. 

