National Kurultai is another large platform for President to outline his position on most pressing issues - Karin

The National Kurultai has become another large platform for the President of Kazakhstan to outline his position on the most pressing issues of the country’s development. This is what State Counsellor Erlan Karin mentioned in his Telegram post on the President’s speech at the III session of the National Kurultay, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to him, the President’s speech can be viewed as an effective tool for feedback and prompt, systematic response to discussions, ideas, initiatives voiced at the working sections and plenary meeting of the Kurultay.

Erlan Karin pointed out several economic components of the President’s speech.

He said that the Head of State announced the launch of four large infrastructure initiatives. One of them is a new housing program, including for the rural residents, at the rate not exceeding 7%.

Another Presidential initiative is to increase the volume of rental housing with a purchase option.

One more task set by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was the repair and construction of at least 12,000 kilometers of automobile roads, which is expected to become a record in the history of Independent Kazakhstan.

Another important issue is the modernization of 1,700 kilometers of gas supply lines.

“It is especially important that these initiatives are set to be implemented this year with the maximum involvement of local companies,” noted Karin.

“Secondly, the President reiterated strategic objectives of building an open, market economy, accelerated digitalization, AI development, strengthening the transit and transport potential, supporting entrepreneurship, and stimulating innovations. Kazakhstan’s chance in the global competitiveness race lies in an effective use of its competitive advantages and constant search for new growth points”, the State Counsellor points out.

“Thirdly, the Head of State also spoke on the acute issues of Atyrau region, setting clear tasks in addressing a number of infrastructure, social, and environmental problems,” he concludes.