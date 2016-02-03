National mass media not to publish opinion polls results five days prior to elections (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Editors-in-Chief Club has adopted today the Charter on commitment to ethics norms while covering the electoral campaign and snap election of deputies to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and to maslikhats scheduled for 20 March 2016.

This Charter was developed in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Constitutional Law “On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan” and the Law “On Mass Media”. The aim of the Charter is to ensure adequate, full and reliable coverage of information about the elections and activities of the candidates for the Majilis and maslikhat deputies,” President of the Club of Editors-in-Chief Bibigul Zheksenbay said.

The heads of mass media who signed the Charter promised to strictly observe the legislation of Kazakhstan, the norms of professional ethics and rules of behavior of journalists. The mass media will also contribute to ensuring objective, unbiased, informative and well-weighted coverage of activities of all the candidates. The document provides for also non-dissemination of information discrediting honor, dignity and reputation of candidates.

“We adhere to the principles of clear differentiation between campaign materials and information statements. We intend to strictly conform with the order and terms of holding opinion polls and remind the population that this is only gathering of public opinion on the certain date. We intend to remind that such kind of data can not be an absolute indicator of the future results of polls. We are committed not to disseminate information on the results of opinion polls, forecasts of the election resulta and other election-related researches five days before and on the day of elections,” Bibigul Zheksenbay said.

The Charter aims at creation of the system of relations based on mutual respect, recognition and consideration of the interests of all interacting parties, high political culture and provision of reliable and full information. The Charter is also open for signing for all other mass media.

