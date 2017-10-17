National Media Council honors UAE Pavilion partners at Astana EXPO 2017

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The National Media Council, NMC, has organised a special ceremony in Abu Dhabi honouring the strategic partners and volunteers who participated at the UAE Pavilion at Astana EXPO 2017.

During the ceremony, NMC Director-General, Mansour Al Mansouri, lauded the strategic partners, which included various government bodies and departments, namely, DEWA, Masdar, the Abu Dhabi General Secretariat of the Executive Council, the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, Emirates Foundation, Takatof, and members of the media, for their efforts in making the UAE Pavilion a success. The event also included the viewing of a documentary film on the accomplishments achieved at the 2017 Expo, WAM reports.