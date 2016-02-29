National Olympic Committee held sitting with Kazakhstan sports federations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Olympic Committee has held a meeting with the leadership of Kazakhstan's sports federations.

Participants of the meeting have discussed a number of topical issues related to the preparation of athletes for XXXI Summer Olympic Games in Brazil.

The attendees have also considered the fight against doping.

It bears to remind that recently the Independent Anti-Doping Commission was established in Kazakhstan. The institution was created on the initiative of the National Olympic Committee. The work of the Independent Commission will improve the anti-doping system in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The Commission includes representatives of various departments, non-governmental organizations and sports org-men.

It is known that the Commission will focus on the current review of the National Anti-Doping Centre and the anti-doping laboratory in Almaty, and consider mechanisms of their interaction with international anti-doping movements.

Kazakhstan Independent Commission will work in full cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Our country plays an important role in the development of anti-doping movement in Central Asia having on its territory the Regional Anti-Doping Organization (RADO).