National Pavilion of Uzbekistan unveils at the Cannes Film Festival

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is taking place in France. Almost 100 countries are participating in it, UzA reports.

At the film festival, representatives of the Ministry of Culture, the Cinematography Agency, and the National Cinematography Development Center of Uzbekistan are introducing Uzbekistan’s film products. Screenings of feature films “Two Thousand Songs of Farida”, “Flight 101”, “Sunday”, “Pandemic”, “Evolution”, and “Ilhaq”, as well as new films “The Great Emir and Donna Maria,” “Bakhodir Yalangtush” is taking place.

“Our President is actively promoting initiatives in cinematography”, says Firdavs Abdukhalikov, Director of the Cinematography Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan. “In New Uzbekistan, special attention is paid to the art of cinema. A striking example is the opening of the Uzbek pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival. As a result of reforms carried out on the initiative of the Head of our state in cinematography, our country’s representatives successfully participate in many international festivals. The opening of the Uzbek pavilion at such a prestigious film festival gives us special joy and pride. This will help develop cinematography”.

Members of the Uzbekistan delegation are informing all exhibition guests in detail about the Tashkent International Film Festival and accepting proposals. Cooperation issues were discussed with representatives of the film company Screen Films (Oman) and Kazakh cinema.

The Cannes Film Festival will run until May 25.