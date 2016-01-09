National Plan to allow Kazakhstan to join top 30 world countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has created all the necessary conditions for joining the top 30 world countries, Senate deputy of Kazakhstan Mikhail Bortnik thinks.

"The article of the President of Kazakhstan "National Plan - Road to Kazakhstan dream" is summing up the results of the previous year, where the President notes that implementation five institutional reforms will give a powerful impetus for a boost in development of the country. We consider them as the main part of the anti-crisis measures of the state aimed at restoring the pace of the economic development and ensuring social guarantees for the population," M. Bortnik said commenting on the recently published article of the President.

The deputy thinks the country all the necessary conditions. 59 new laws entered into force. A lot of work to ensure the legislative support of the five institutional reforms has been done. Since January 1, 2016, the implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps on implementation of five institutional reforms" began.

"We have everything needed for moving forward the Kazakhstan dream - joining the top 30 world countries," M. Bortnik said.