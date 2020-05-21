National Public Confidence Council to convene May 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 3rd sitting of the National Public Confidence Council will take place on May 27, Advisor to the Kazakh President Yerlan Karin said.

«The meeting will be held online. It will focus on development of human capital, in particular, education development issues. Since February the members of the council have worked at proposals and recommendations for further education system development which will be discussed at the meeting ahead,» the post at his Telegram Channel account.