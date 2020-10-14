EN
    18:46, 14 October 2020 | GMT +6

    National Public Confidence Council to convene on Oct 22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Public Confidence Council is set to convene on October 22, Kazinform reports.

    The next meeting of the National Public Confidence Council will take place online on October 22, Aide to President Yerlan Karin announced in the Telegram channel. The meeting is to discuss ways to implement the President’s recent address.

    Discussions are to be held within the Council’s working groups involving the Presidential Administration, Government, and Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms.


