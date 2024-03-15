National Qurultay becomes efficient platform for dialogue between society and state, Karin

State counsellor Yerlan Karin commented on the III session of the National Qurultay. Its working sessions were held in Atyrau. The commitment of the members of the Kurultai testifies that this civic institute became an efficient platform for the dialogue between the society and the state, Kazinform news Agency reports.

The Civil Society session moderated by the Assistant to the President Ruslan Zheldibay, and The Culture. Art. Spirituality. session moderated by Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva took place in the first half of the day. The Socioeconomic and Regional Development session moderated by Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Dyuissenova, and The Education and Science moderated by Science and Higher Education Minister Saysat Nurbek were held in the second half of the day. Over 70 members of the National Qurultay took part in the sessions to put forward 100 initiatives and suggestions.

Most of the initiatives are aimed at further strengthening the consolidation of the society, promoting national ideas, raising scientific potential, supporting culture, developing local self-governance, regulating migration processes, and other important issues.