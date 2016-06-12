12:05, 12 June 2016 | GMT +6
National Security Committee: All participants of Aktobe violent attacks detained
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All participants of the terror acts which took place on June 5 in Aktobe city have been neutralized and detained by the Aktobe regional operation center for fight against terrorism.
According to the press service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, weapons in possession of the detainees were seized during the special operation.
An investigation is underway.