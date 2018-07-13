EN
    17:35, 13 July 2018 | GMT +6

    National Security Committee celebrates professional holiday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On July 13, the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted a ceremonial event dedicated to Day of National Security Officers, Kazinform cites the Committee's press service

    Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov extended professional holiday greetings to the personnel and veterans. "For us, this day embodies the traditions of stalwart devotion to the Fatherland, symbolizes the continuity of generations of officers and is a symbol of selflessness, courage, and honor.".

    At the ceremony, he presented the most distinguished employees with state decorations and the Committee's awards. Karim Massimov expressed confidence that the personnel, as before, will be irreproachably handling the tasks entrusted to the National Security Committee by the Head of State.

