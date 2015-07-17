National Security Committee commented on mass media reports about two Kazakh criminals killed in Bishkek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Antiterrorist Center of National Security Committee of Kazakhstan has commented on reports in the media about the two criminals, residents of Kazakhstan, killed during a special operation in Bishkek.

According to the media reports, Albert Abhin and Zhanbolat Amirov have been liquidated during a special operation of the State National Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan. Both citizens were residents of West Kazakhstan region. Recall that under the influence of radical propaganda the men decided to leave Kazakhstan and participate in the armed conflicts in Syria and Iraq. According to authorities, in 2017 Abhin and Amirov illegally infiltrated to Kyrgyzstan in an effort to further reach Syria. In summer 2014, they were detained by Kyrgyz security services and brought to justice for illegal border crossing, use of forged documents and organization of illegal migration. Abhin was sentenced to 4 years, Amirov to 3 years in jail. In May 2015 Abhin and Amirov escaped from a penal colony. National Security Committee of Kazakhstan rendered assistance to Kyrgyz special services in the search for criminals. As a result, the two wanted persons were found but during the special operation the criminals were destroyed, reported the Antiterrorist Center of Kazakhstan.